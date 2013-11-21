* Santander agrees in principle to sell Altamira to Apollo
* The deal with Apollo could be worth 700 mln euros- sources
* Popular also received bids for Aliseda unit- sources
* Foreign investors main bidders for the property managers
(Recasts with confirmation from Santander, adds Popular's
Aliseda sale)
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Nov 21 Santander is to sell its
real estate management business Altamira to U.S. private equity
group Apollo Global Management, likely to be the largest
deal of its kind so far in Spain where the property market is
starting to thaw.
Several banks have sold or contracted out property
management businesses this year, capitalising on interest from
foreign investors hungry for deals in the wake of Spain's
five-year real estate slump.
Banks in Spain, like peers across the euro zone, are raising
capital before a Europe-wide health check on the sector next
year. But many are still reluctant to sell properties on their
books at steep discounts.
In the Altamira deal, Apollo will take over the business
that manages bad loans and properties owned by Santander, but
not actually buy Santander's property assets. The deal is worth
about 700 million euros ($942 million), two sources familiar
with the transaction said.
Santander, Spain's biggest bank, said in statement it had
struck an agreement in principle with Apollo European Principal
Finance Fund II and that full details of the agreement would be
finalised in the coming weeks, including the price.
Santander had 9.9 billion euros worth of property loans and
foreclosed housing in Spain at the end of the third quarter.
Smaller rival Banco Popular is also selling its
property management business Aliseda. Several foreign investors
have submitted bids ranging from 450 million to 600 million
euros, three sources familiar with that deal said on Thursday.
Popular declined to comment on the deal, which is also
unlikely to involve the bank actually selling its properties.
The value of these transactions could change because the
price partly depends on the fees banks agree to pay the funds
for selling properties, banking and fund sources said.
"The higher the fees, the more the contract is worth," one
banking source said.
FOREIGN PLAYERS
Property prices in Spain have fallen around 40 percent since
2008. The country had to ask for a 41-billion-euro rescue from
Europe last year to bail out the worst-hit banks, whose real
estate loans turned sour, resulting in widespread repossessions.
The government has forced banks to take provisions against
troubled property assets, but many are still reluctant to sell
them on to funds who ask for even bigger discounts.
Investors are hopeful that by buying property management
businesses to handle the portfolios, they will now be in a
stronger position to convince banks to sell on bundles of
properties, real estate loans and also soured debts to small
companies.
"In the past investors also wanted servicing agreements when
they were buying assets, and it wasn't very attractive for the
banks," one senior Madrid-based investment banker said.
"Now they are trying to buy the servicers, they have
understood they can add more to the equation that way."
Foreign investors are starting to gain greater prominence in
Spain through these deals. Apollo also became one of the few
private equity firms to buy a bank in Spain during its financial
crisis when it purchased small Evo Banco in September.
U.S.-based Cerberus Capital Management, Lone Star,
Centerbridge and Kennedy Wilson, which is working with Varde
Partners, are among the bidders for Popular's Aliseda, the three
sources familiar with that deal said.
Cerberus and Lone Star declined to comment, while the other
firms could not immediately be reached for comment.
Cerberus already won the contract to manage properties and
developer loans for state-rescued Bankia, for between
40 million and 90 million euros, over 10 years.
Caixabank also sold 51 percent of its property
management unit to TPG Special Situations Partners, while
rescued Catalunya Banc sold its platform to Kennedy
Wilson and Varde Partners.
Spanish lender Sabadell has said it is also
studying the sale of its Solvia property management unit.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
(Editing by Louise Ireland and Jane Merriman)