SANTANDER, Spain, March 27 Banco Santander has no need for further purchases and has the ability to grow its client base in its ten key markets, Chairwoman Ana Botin said at the bank's annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

She did not however rule out one-off purchases if they created value for the shareholder. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Paul Day)