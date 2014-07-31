LONDON, July 31 Santander's British arm said it added 1.1 million current account customers in the past year, which helped drive an 18 percent rise in pretax profit in the first six months of 2014.

Santander UK, which is part of Spain's biggest bank and is expected to be spun off and separately listed in London in the next 18 months, said on Thursday it made a pretax profit for the six months to the end of June of 545 million pounds ($921.3 million), up from 461 million a year ago.

The bank said it had added 600,000 new customers to its 123 current account so far this year, lifting the number of 123 accounts to 3 million from 1.9 million a year ago.

Madrid-based Santander Group reported a better-than-expected 38 percent jump in second-quarter profits on Thursday.

