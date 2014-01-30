BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management says issuer, guarantor and co entered into subscription agreement
* Issuer, guarantor and company entered into a subscription agreement
MADRID Jan 30 Spain's largest bank Santander will propose paying a 0.60 euro per share dividend against its 2014 results, Chairman Emilio Botin said on Thursday.
Recent exhange rate instability in Argentina would not affect the country's positive outlook, Botin also said during a press conference following the bank's 2013 earnings.
* Issuer, guarantor and company entered into a subscription agreement
(Adds analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 20 Investors stocked up on safe-haven U.S.-based gold and bond funds ahead of France's closely watched presidential election, while trimming purchases of European stock funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Non-U.S. stock funds attracted $1.5 billion in net cash for the fifth straight week, according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper research unit, after pulling in $3.8 billion the prior week. U.S.-li