* Profit rises 18 pct in second quarter
* Net interest income beats forecasts
* British arm becomes main profit engine, Spain lags
* Shares fall
(Adds more details on UK, Brazil)
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, July 30 A buoyant performance from its
British business helped Spain's Santander to increase
second-quarter revenues, offsetting a weaker home market and
driving an 18 percent rise in net profit.
The strong growth is a positive sign for the bank's boss Ana
Botin, who has embarked on plans to boost profits by expanding
the group's lending rather than through acquisitions.
Europe's economic recovery is starting to help and a
turnaround in the British market has made this the biggest
engine of Santander's profits, ahead of Brazil.
In Britain, lending rose nearly 3 percent from the end of
April to June, when measured in euros. Net interest income, a
measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, grew more than
4 percent quarter-on-quarter, even though the average interest
the bank charges on loans shrank.
The British arm's results also benefited from a strong pound
and a recent restructuring to focus more on commercial loans.
Across the group as a whole, net interest income came in
ahead of forecasts. It was up 12 percent in the April-June
period from a year ago, at 8.3 billion euros ($9.10 billion),
and 3 percent up on the previous quarter.
Santander's net profit rose to 1.71 billion euros in the
period, also helped by falling bad debt charges.
Analysts had expected a slightly higher profit and steeper
cost cuts.
Shares in the bank were down 1.5 percent by 0800 GMT,
reversing earlier gains. Some analysts highlighted disappointing
trends in Spain as well as the need to step up revenue growth in
the second part of the year.
SPAIN UNDER PRESSURE
Like its peers in Spain, Santander is facing pressure on
margins from fierce competition to lend to small businesses.
The bank's revenues there shrank nearly 1 percent in the
second quarter from the first, though it also cut the charges it
takes against bad debts, helping profits to rise.
Other banks such as Sabadell have noted similar
trends even though the Spanish economy is reviving. The margin
squeeze could affect rival BBVA, due to report results
on Friday.
In Brazil, Santander's lending dipped slightly in the second
quarter compared to the first and the ratio of bad loans as a
percentage of credit inched up to 5.13 percent as Latin
America's biggest economy heads for a recession this year.
But Santander's profits in Brazil still grew slightly
quarter-on-quarter.
"There is some evidence of weakness in Brazil, but (the)
consensus is so bearish on this division in our view it was
still a modest beat (against forecasts)," RBC Capital Markets
analyst Robert Noble said in a note.
Britain made up about 21 percent of profit in the first half
of the year, Brazil 20 percent and Spain 16 pct. Europe as a
whole accounted for 54 percent and Latin America, once the big
driver, is down to 37 percent.
Botin, who took over from her late father as chairwoman last
September, has taken action to set her mark on the bank,
including bolstering its capital with a cash call.
Santander's core capital ratio under the strictest
international "fully-loaded" criteria rose to 9.83 percent at
the end of June, just shy of the 10-11 percent target it has set
itself for 2017 and which would bring it in line with many major
European rivals.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(editing by Julien Toyer and Jane Merriman)