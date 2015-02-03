* Q4 profit up 70 pct yr/yr, lending rises

* Net profit of 1.46 bln euros misses forecasts

* Analysts see positive revenue trend

* Shares up 3.7 pct (Adds comments on acquisitions outlook, US business, updates shares, quotes)

By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Feb 3 Santander is betting on economic recovery in markets like Spain and Britain to boost earnings and drive lending after the bank reported a 70 percent fourth-quarter profit jump under new boss Ana Botin.

Earnings at the euro zone's biggest bank by market value slightly missed expectations, but its lending business has recovered as some markets including Spain emerge from a deep downturn.

Botin, who took over from her father Emilio in September, has already made her mark on the bank. She has replaced some senior executives, raised 7.5 billion euros ($8.54 billion) via a share sale last month and cut the dividend, partly to support the lending push.

She has also distanced herself from Santander's serial acquisitions of the past with her emphasis on lending.

"The strategy of where we want to be has not changed, (but) yes the way of doing things is different," Botin told a news conference. She earlier said the bank would be stricter in its criteria for acquisitions and did not consider these a priority.

Portugal, where the bank has said it was interested in Novo Banco, the successor to state-rescued Banco Espirito Santo, was one potential exception, she said.

Like peers, Santander will have to contend with record low interest rates in some of its markets, including the euro zone. There the European Central Bank's new stimulus plan could help local economies but also squeeze banks' margins.

The bank's fourth-quarter net income rose 70 percent to 1.46 billion euros ($1.66 billion), helped by a fall in bad debts. Group net interest income, a measure of earnings from loans minus deposit costs, was higher than expected in the quarter, up 11 percent year on year.

"The rise in net interest income contributed significantly to this solid performance," analysts at Oddo Securities said in a note.

The bank's shares were up 3.7 percent at 6.15 euros by 1235 GMT on Tuesday, outperforming other European banks.

The stock had hit a more than 12-month low last month after the bank's surprise share sale and dividend cut.

FALLING CHARGES

Santander's profits have benefited from a drop in charges against soured debts, including in problem spots such as Brazil where the economy is faltering.

But the bank had to set aside an extra 70 million pounds ($105 million) in Britain to cover charges for product mis-selling. Santander's total bill to compensate UK customers mis-sold loan insurance has reached 846 million pounds.

Santander said loans rose 5 percent last year, without including assets held temporarily. Botin wants lending to outpace rivals over the next two years.

As it grows, the bank is targeting a return on tangible equity, a measure of profitability, of 12 to 14 percent by 2017, from 11 percent in 2014.

Aside from attempting to ride a European economic turnaround, Santander also wants to grow in the United States. That franchise still faced hardships, chief executive Jose Antonio Alvarez said, adding it required more investment.

The bank's U.S. capital plan for dealing with a financial crisis was rejected by the Federal Reserve last year due to issues with internal controls and risk models.

In Brazil, where Santander is also trying to turn around its business, and Latin America as a whole, earnings fell, partly due to the impact of unfavourable exchange rates. ($1 = 0.6660 pounds) ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham in London; Editing by Jason Neely, David Holmes and Jane Merriman)