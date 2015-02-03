* Q4 profit up 70 pct yr/yr, lending rises
* Net profit of 1.46 bln euros misses forecasts
* Analysts see positive revenue trend
* Shares up 3.7 pct
(Adds comments on acquisitions outlook, US business, updates
shares, quotes)
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Feb 3 Santander is betting on
economic recovery in markets like Spain and Britain to boost
earnings and drive lending after the bank reported a 70 percent
fourth-quarter profit jump under new boss Ana Botin.
Earnings at the euro zone's biggest bank by market value
slightly missed expectations, but its lending business has
recovered as some markets including Spain emerge from a deep
downturn.
Botin, who took over from her father Emilio in September,
has already made her mark on the bank. She has replaced some
senior executives, raised 7.5 billion euros ($8.54 billion) via
a share sale last month and cut the dividend, partly to support
the lending push.
She has also distanced herself from Santander's serial
acquisitions of the past with her emphasis on lending.
"The strategy of where we want to be has not changed, (but)
yes the way of doing things is different," Botin told a news
conference. She earlier said the bank would be stricter in its
criteria for acquisitions and did not consider these a priority.
Portugal, where the bank has said it was interested in Novo
Banco, the successor to state-rescued Banco Espirito Santo, was
one potential exception, she said.
Like peers, Santander will have to contend with record low
interest rates in some of its markets, including the euro zone.
There the European Central Bank's new stimulus plan could help
local economies but also squeeze banks' margins.
The bank's fourth-quarter net income rose 70 percent to 1.46
billion euros ($1.66 billion), helped by a fall in bad debts.
Group net interest income, a measure of earnings from loans
minus deposit costs, was higher than expected in the quarter, up
11 percent year on year.
"The rise in net interest income contributed significantly
to this solid performance," analysts at Oddo Securities said in
a note.
The bank's shares were up 3.7 percent at 6.15 euros by 1235
GMT on Tuesday, outperforming other European banks.
The stock had hit a more than 12-month low last month after
the bank's surprise share sale and dividend cut.
FALLING CHARGES
Santander's profits have benefited from a drop in charges
against soured debts, including in problem spots such as Brazil
where the economy is faltering.
But the bank had to set aside an extra 70 million pounds
($105 million) in Britain to cover charges for product
mis-selling. Santander's total bill to compensate UK customers
mis-sold loan insurance has reached 846 million pounds.
Santander said loans rose 5 percent last year, without
including assets held temporarily. Botin wants lending to
outpace rivals over the next two years.
As it grows, the bank is targeting a return on tangible
equity, a measure of profitability, of 12 to 14 percent by 2017,
from 11 percent in 2014.
Aside from attempting to ride a European economic
turnaround, Santander also wants to grow in the United States.
That franchise still faced hardships, chief executive Jose
Antonio Alvarez said, adding it required more investment.
The bank's U.S. capital plan for dealing with a financial
crisis was rejected by the Federal Reserve last year due to
issues with internal controls and risk models.
In Brazil, where Santander is also trying to turn around its
business, and Latin America as a whole, earnings fell, partly
due to the impact of unfavourable exchange rates.
($1 = 0.6660 pounds)
($1 = 0.8808 euros)
(Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham in London; Editing by
Jason Neely, David Holmes and Jane Merriman)