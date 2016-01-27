* Q4 net profit down 98 pct at 25 mln euros
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Jan 27 Spanish bank Santander
posted a sharp fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday,
hit by a mis-selling compensation bill in Britain and slowing
income in Brazil, two of its most important markets.
The bank, which has long been under scrutiny over its
capital ratios, showed progress on this front, however, with
ratios under the strictest criteria nudging up to more than 10
percent, meeting Santander's targets.
Santander shares were down 1.2 percent at 3.94 euros by
1103GMT. The stock has lost a little more than 34 percent in the
past year, against a fall of close to 16 percent for the
European banking sector.
The euro zone's largest lender by market value posted
recurring group profit that was stable compared with the same
period a year earlier, coming in at a slightly worse than
expected 1.46 billion euros ($1.6 billion).
But including one-off charges of 1.44 billion euros, net
profit was only 25 million euros, down 98 percent.
Compensation for British customers mis-sold payment
protection insurance (PPI) accounted for almost half of the hit,
the rest being writedowns on intangible assets. It is by no
means alone in suffering a PPI hangover, with rival Royal Bank
of Scotland also taking extra fourth-quarter provisions.
Several analysts made positive noises about Santander's
improving capital ratios, which Chairman Ana Botin wants to lift
above 11 percent by 2018.
The bank has lagged behind European peers such as Deutsche
Bank and Barclays in terms of capital
measured according to fully-applied Basel III rules.
CAPITAL CAUTION
Yet some analysts said that the bank could find it difficult
to achieve Botin's aim of building capital through profit
growth.
"We continue to believe the capital position will weigh on
the bank's valuation, with this quarter's one-offs reminding us
of the difficulties in generating capital through earnings,"
Credit Suisse analysts said in a note to clients.
Botin said the bank was on track to meet targets without
resorting to raising new equity.
"I want to stress we do not need to, and we're not going to,
raise capital and we're not planning to sell assets," she said
on a conference call with analysts.
A senior source at Santander told Reuters that the
reluctance to consider asset sales extends to the bank's U.S.
business, which has previously been mooted by some investors as
a potential disposal.
For the year as a whole, Santander's net profit rose by 2.7
percent to 5.97 billion euros, driven down by the fourth-quarter
one-offs and the slowdown in Brazil, which accounts for 19
percent of earnings.
Grappling with the worst economic downturn in decades,
Santander's Brazil business posted fourth-quarter net profit
down 12.2 per cent year on year, with profit also down on the
previous three months.
Depreciation in the South American country's currency hurt
income when translated into euros while provisions against
potential bad loans in Brazil also rose from the previous three
months. Botin said profits in Brazil would improve in 2016,
adding that the bank is focused on lending to lower-risk
clients.
Group profit has bounced back after a deep downturn in the
Spanish lender's domestic market three years ago, thanks largely
to growth in its emerging market businesses.
Bad debts across the bank as a whole are declining, reaching
4.36 percent of total credit by the end of December, down from
4.5 percent three months earlier.
But like its Spanish peers, Santander is still having to
contend with the margin-squeezing effect of low interest rates.
Net interest income, or profit from loans minus funding
costs, reached a higher than expected 7.89 billion euros, up 2.3
percent from a year earlier, with momentum in Britain helping to
offset a 16 percent decline in Spain.
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
