BRIEF-Stratus Properties obtains financing for Lantana place development project
* Stratus Properties Inc. Obtains financing for lantana place development project
MADRID, July 30 Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, on Thursday posted an 18 percent rise in second quarter net profit from a year ago, helped by rising revenues in Britain and the United States.
Santander's profit came in at 1.71 billion euros ($1.88 billion) in the period, slightly below forecasts for a 1.77 billion. The profit did not include a 835 million-euro gain in Brazil, after Santander reversed charges it set aside in case it was penalised by a tax ruling there.
Net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 12 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 8.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Stratus Properties Inc. Obtains financing for lantana place development project
* In the Berliner Effektengesellschaft Group, FY result from normal business activity was increased by 36.5% to 24.87 million euros ($27.15 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)