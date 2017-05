Feb 3 Spain's Santander

* Looking at potential acquisition in Portugal, Chairwoman Ana Botin says on investor conference call

* Is still in talks over the merger of its asset management unit with UniCredit's Pioneer, says CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez

* Botin reiterates Santander not looking at acquisitions as a priority in next few years

* Bank has said publicly previously it is interested in Portugal's Novo Banco

* Says not expecting any more senior management changes