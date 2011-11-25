MADRID Nov 25 The outgoing Spanish government said on Friday it had granted Santander Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz, who was convicted for false accusations against debtors, an official pardon.

In March, 68-year old Saenz was barred from working as a banker for three months and faced a possible jail sentence after the culmination of the long-running case, which related to his time heading Banesto in 1994.

The government pardon will allow Saenz to remain in his post at Spain's largest bank. (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)