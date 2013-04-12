By Jesús Aguado
| MADRID, April 12
MADRID, April 12 Spain on Friday introduced a
new banking ethics law that could keep the head of the euro
zone's top bank in his post despite a criminal conviction in
the past.
The Bank of Spain began proceedings in March to decide
whether Santander chief executive Alfredo Saenz, 70,
should be barred after the Supreme Court partially struck down
an executive pardon he was granted in 2011.
Saenz was convicted in 2009 of filing a false complaint
against shareholders in Santander-owned Banesto bank to pressure
them to pay a debt. He was handed a brief prison sentence which
was suspended.
Under previous rules the Bank of Spain would have come under
significant pressure to declare Saenz unfit for banking but the
new law gives the central bank more flexibility.
"When considering intentional crimes, the Bank of Spain will
be able to seek an opinion from a commission of experts created
for that purpose," the economy ministry said in a statement on
Friday.
A source at the Bank of Spain said that the central bank
would study whether or not it made sense to continue with the
proceedings regarding Saenz.
A Santander spokesman said the bank had no comment on the
new rules.
"The Bank of Spain will decide on Saenz. You can't prejudge
whether the decree passed today will benefit him or not," said a
spokesman at the economy ministry who spoke on condition of not
being named.
Spain's new rules on the ethics and skills of top bankers
are part of a Europe-wide drive to improve the quality of
executives and board members at financial institutions following
the financial crisis.
The Bank of Spain will screen top bankers for conflicts of
interest and also technical expertise, the economy ministry said
in the statement.
The ministry said the new rules would put Spain in line with
European Banking Authority recommendations.
"In the area of honorability, the supervisor will evaluate
professional career, convictions for intentional crimes and the
existence of justified investigations of economic crimes," the
statement said.
(Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer and David
Cowell)