(Updates to add background, comments)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Aug 21 (IFR) - The first public senior unsecured
bond issue from a Spanish bank in around six months is set to
price later on Tuesday after Santander International Debt SA,
guaranteed by Banco Santander, mandated CA CIB, Deutsche Bank,
Natixis and Santander for a new offering.
The two-year deal, which is being marketed at 395bp area
over mid-swaps, is the first Spanish senior issue since a EUR1bn
five-year trade priced in March by the same issuer.
A dearth of supply and investors' desperate search for yield
have meant that riskier names that had not been able to come to
market for months are now in favour again.
Last week, Italian lender UniCredit priced a EUR750m January
2018 covered issue, the first Italian covered bond in a year,
which attracted some EUR2.2bn of orders from 113 accounts.
"What we are seeing is a natural progression with the best
of breed like Svenska getting deals done, then covered bonds
from challenging jurisdictions and now a senior," said a FIG
syndicate banker.
Spreads in financials have rallied over recent weeks to
levels, in some cases, not seen in years. A EUR1bn 10-year
transaction priced last week for Svenska Handelsbanken came at
80bp over mid-swaps, and was the tightest spread achieved in
that maturity for a European bank since the end of 2010.
Meanwhile, Spanish banks' senior credit default swaps have
also tightened in recent weeks. Santander's five-year CDS was
quoted at 359bp on Tuesday morning, 131bp tighter than the high
of 490bp reached on July 24. BBVA's CDS has performed similarly,
quoted at 388.5bp on Tuesday, over 120bp tighter than the peak
hit in July.
"If there's one issuer that can get away with a deal like
this it's Santander, but it does little to change the fact that
Southern Europe is still under considerable pressure and the
future will remain bleak for quite some time," said a syndicate
banker.
The deal is expected to be rated Baa2/A-/BBB+, and will be
priced later today.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, addtional reporting by Aimee
Donnellan; Editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)