SANTANDER, Spain, April 7 Banco Santander's , Spain's biggest bank, aims to pay a dividend of 0.22 euros ($0.2340) per share against 2017 earnings, an increase of 5 percent compared to 2016, Chairman Ana Botin said on Friday.

Botin, speaking at the bank's annual shareholders meeting in the city of Santander, said the bank intended to keep paying three dividends in cash and one in shares or cash, known as a scrip dividend, against this year's earnings.

