LONDON, Sept 26 The British arm of Spanish bank
Santander has poached Susan Allen from Royal Bank of
Scotland to become managing director, UK banking, with
responsibility for the strategic direction of the business.
Allen has over 25 years' experience in banking and has held
a variety of senior management positions at RBS, where she most
recently led the asset finance, invoice finance and transaction
services businesses for corporate clients.
Santander UK is also close to appointing a new chief
executive, with deputy CEO Nathan Bostock hot favourite to
succeed Ana Botin who recently became chairwoman of the parent
bank.
