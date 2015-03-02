Chinese developers look for alternative fundraising strategies
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
March 2 Spain's Santander
* is to name Scott Powell as Chief Executive Officer of U.S. unit Santander Holdings USA Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter
* Santander declined to comment Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sarah White and Julien Toyer)
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources