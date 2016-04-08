* Santander set to miss U.S. stress test for 3 years running
* Risk controls, business structure remain a problem
* Regulatory pressure triggers rising costs for bank
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, April 8 Santander is expected
to earn the dubious distinction of being the only bank to fail
the Federal Reserve's annual health check for three years
running, despite efforts to improve controls at its U.S. unit,
banking sources and analysts say.
Lenders this week submitted their capital and risk
management plans to the central bank, which is due to publish
results by the end of June.
For Santander its underperforming U.S. business has been a
long-time embarrassment and its chairwoman Ana Botin vowed in
January to fix it within two years, after which she would
consider selling it.
Yet any disposal will be tough while Fed standards are
unmet, meaning Santander can't access the capital to invest in
its bigger businesses in Spain, Brazil and Britain. And it can't
even draw a dividend from the unit in the meantime because of
Fed stipulations.
The Spanish bank had in 2013 set itself the objective of
doubling U.S. profits to $2 billion by 2016, but last year it
scaled down its ambitions and no longer has any earnings target
for the unit, which booked a 678 million euro ($771 million)
profit last year.
The bank has hired a new local chairman and is investing
about $170 million a year to reorganise a complex structure,
partly a hangover from the acquisition of Sovereign in 2009, and
address reporting gaps.
The issues lie not in its capital levels themselves, which
surpass the minimum required by the Federal Reserve, but in the
bank's internal risk controls and the lack of integration of its
multiple U.S. activities under a single holding company.
Santander, which makes around 8 per cent of its profits in
the United States, acknowledges much remains to be done.
"For us what is important is to see the Fed recognising that
we are making progress towards resolving our weaknesses,"
Santander Chief Financial Officer Jose Garcia Cantera told
Reuters in a phone interview last month.
He declined to say whether the bank expects to pass the test
this year.
DIVERGENT VIEWS
People familiar with the situation say the fact that
Santander and U.S. watchdogs have had recent diverging views on
accounting issues relating to provisions and charges passed by
the bank bodes ill for the stress tests.
Santander Consumer USA (SCUSA), the bank's U.S. consumer
finance business, last month delayed filing its annual report to
the Securities and Exchange Commission after being forced to
revise the way it accounts for some credit losses.
"The latest problems show that it will simply take them more
time to fix the bank in the U.S.," a banker familiar with
Santander's U.S. situation said.
Santander is not the only European lender which has found it
hard to meet U.S. regulatory standards, but peers like Deutsche
Bank, which failed the Fed's tests in 2015, seem
better placed to succeed this time around, analysts say.
Beyond the reputational damage of a third failure, not only
would Santander's U.S. units be unable to pay a dividend to
their Madrid-based parent, there is also an effect on its
profitability, with local costs growing at a faster pace than
revenue last year.
"Santander has seen management changes in its U.S.
subsidiary and costs have risen owing to regulatory pressures,"
said Nomura analysts in a note to clients. "The latest
developments could lead to concerns that such costs may continue
to grow."
Santander expects regulatory costs to come down, but not in
the short term. "Once we have the confirmation that we are on
the right path, our goal is to gradually invest less money and
adjust the cost base in the U.S.," Garcia Cantera said.
($1 = 0.8791 euros)
(Editing by Julien Toyer and David Holmes)