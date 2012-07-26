UPDATE 1-EU's executive offers funds for Franco-German defence plans
* Revitalised defence push comes after Brexit, Trump, Ukraine (Adds French defence minister, leftist European lawmaker)
SAO PAULO, July 26 Banco Santander Brasil Chief Executive Officer Marcial Portela Álvarez said on Thursday that defaults might have peaked in the second quarter, and that provisions for bad credit are likely to fall significantly in coming quarters.
Portela spoke to reporters to discuss second-quarter earnings.
* Revitalised defence push comes after Brexit, Trump, Ukraine (Adds French defence minister, leftist European lawmaker)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday said it is barring legal settlements in federal investigations that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than to those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the cases.