SAO PAULO, July 26 Banco Santander Brasil posted second-quarter net income of 1.464 billion reais ($721 million), compared with 1.766 billion reais in the prior three months, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Profit at the São Paulo-based lender beat the average 1.286 billion reais estimate of 10 analysts in a Reuters poll. The company did not provide earnings data for the second quarter of last year based on Brazilian accounting guidelines.