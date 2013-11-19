BRIEF-Banco Santander files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing
SAO PAULO Nov 19 Banco Santander Brasil SA aims to keep expenses growing about half as much as inflation in 2014, Chief Executive Jesús Zabalza told journalists on Tuesday.
The local subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander should find it easier to grow its loan book next year due to a less aggressive strategy at state banks.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend
