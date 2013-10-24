BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Banco Santander Brasil SA , the largest foreign lender in Brazil, earned 1.407 billion reais ($642 million) in third-quarter recurring net income, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll expected the São Paulo-based bank to earn 1.338 billion reais in the quarter.
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago