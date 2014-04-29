BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital reports Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 29 Banco Santander Brasil SA posted on Tuesday recurring net income of 1.427 billion reais ($637 million) in the first quarter, slightly above analyst estimates.
Recurring profit, or a measure of net income excluding one-time items, was expected at 1.404 billion reais in the quarter, according to a Reuters poll with five analysts.
Santander Brasil's loan delinquencies, as measured by the 90-day default ratio, rose to 3.8 percent of outstanding loans in the first quarter, in line with the poll estimates.
($1 = 2.24 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: