BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
SAO PAULO, July 31 Loan delinquencies at Banco Santander Brasil SA are expected to remain stable at current levels in the coming quarters, Chief Executive Officer Jesús Zabalza said on Thursday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments in the value of financial securities and lackluster fee income performance.