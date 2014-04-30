BRIEF-Orient Securities's Q1 net profit up 99.55 pct y/y
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 30 Santander Uk Plc
* Lord burns is to step down as chairman. He will remain as chairman until his successor is appointed to ensure a smooth transition.
* It is intention to have a new chairman in place by end of 2014.
* A further announcement will be made in due course. Further company coverage:
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a 15.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower spending by customers in the Gulf of Mexico and pricing pressure in markets outside North America.