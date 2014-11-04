Nov 4 Santander UK Plc
* Grown lending to UK companies by a net 1.4 bln stg since
start of year to a total of 23.5 bln stg
* Profit before tax up 26 pct to about 1 billion pounds for
nine months ending Sept 14
* Non-Interest income down 4 pct to 776 mln stg, reflecting
operating environment
* Expect banking NIM of 1.81 pct in 9m'14 to remain broadly
unchanged for year in a stable base rate environment
* Positive net interest income momentum is expected to
continue with growth in mortgage lending of around 1-2 pct,
broadly in line with market, and sustained growth in commercial
banking
* Competition in mortgage market is increasing and we are
seeing some pressure on margins for new business approvals
* Confident such actions will enable us to meet proposed UK
leverage ratio minimum requirements outlined in FPC announcement
* Competitive pressures may impact margins and slow rate of
growth in corporate lending, see costs of regulatory reform to
increase in months ahead.
* 9M'14 compared to 9m'13- net interest income was 18 pct
higher
