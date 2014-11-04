Nov 4 Santander UK Plc

* Grown lending to UK companies by a net 1.4 bln stg since start of year to a total of 23.5 bln stg

* Profit before tax up 26 pct to about 1 billion pounds for nine months ending Sept 14

* Non-Interest income down 4 pct to 776 mln stg, reflecting operating environment

* Expect banking NIM of 1.81 pct in 9m'14 to remain broadly unchanged for year in a stable base rate environment

* Positive net interest income momentum is expected to continue with growth in mortgage lending of around 1-2 pct, broadly in line with market, and sustained growth in commercial banking

* Competition in mortgage market is increasing and we are seeing some pressure on margins for new business approvals

* Confident such actions will enable us to meet proposed UK leverage ratio minimum requirements outlined in FPC announcement

* Competitive pressures may impact margins and slow rate of growth in corporate lending, see costs of regulatory reform to increase in months ahead.

