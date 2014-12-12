Dec 12 Santander UK Plc :

* Santander UK Plc appoints new chairman

* Baroness Vadera will succeed Lord Burns as non-executive chairman on 30 March 2015

* This follows board statement of 30 April 2014 which announced its intention to have a new chairman in place by end of 2014