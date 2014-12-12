UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
Dec 12 Santander UK Plc :
* Santander UK Plc appoints new chairman
* Baroness Vadera will succeed Lord Burns as non-executive chairman on 30 March 2015
* This follows board statement of 30 April 2014 which announced its intention to have a new chairman in place by end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
* BENEFICIAL BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND CASH DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS