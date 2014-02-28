BRIEF-Zions Bancorp announces full redemption of Series F 7.90 pct non-cumulative perpetual stock
* Zions bancorp says will redeem all outstanding shares of its 7.90% series f non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock and related depositary shares
Feb 28 Santander UK PLC : * Keiran Foad appointed as Chief risk officer with effect from 1 March 2014,
following regulatory approval. * José María Nus will step down as Chief risk officer with effect from 1 March
2014
