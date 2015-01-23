BRIEF-Oslo Bourse takes Grieg, Spb 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility into osebx share index
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
Jan 23 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* In FY company reported increased net sales of 2.6 million Swiss francs ($3 million)(2013: 1.3 million Swiss francs) from sales of Raxone
* Together with financing in aggregate gross amount of 15.7 million Swiss francs had 17.4 million Swiss francs in cash and cash equivalents by end of 2014 (Dec. 31, 2013: 5.0 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8716 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.