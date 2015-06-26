ZURICH, June 26 Santhera Pharmaceuticals said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had recommended approving its Raxone drug for treating Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON).

"We are very excited about the CHMP's positive opinion, which recognizes the urgent medical need for a treatment for this devastating disease," Chief Executive Thomas Meier said on Friday.

"We can now execute on our plans to ensure Raxone is made available to patients in the EU as soon as the European Commission marketing authorization is received."

