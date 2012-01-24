* Ipsen returning worldwide rights of fipamezole to Santhera
* Ipsen focusing R&D efforts on peptides and toxins
* Santhera will look for new partner for fipamezole
ZURICH, Jan 24 Swiss drugmaker Santhera
has regained worldwide rights to a Parkinson's Disease
drug from French peer Ipsen, which is itself focusing
on its late-stage pipeline.
The move comes after Ipsen said last year it would
concentrate its research and development on peptides and toxins
as it seeks to more than double sales and triple operating
profit by 2020.
Santhera's fipamezole, being developed to treat dyskinesia
in Parkinson's Disease, is about to move into late-stage trials
and the group will now look for other partners, a spokesman
said.
Santhera shares were up 0.8 percent at 0812 GMT on Tuesday,
while Ipsen shares were 0.4 percent weaker.
Ipsen is returning the rights to fipamezole to Santhera for
countries outside North America and Japan in exchange for
milestone payments and royalties based on future partnering and
commercial success of the treatment, the two groups said.
Ipsen will also keep a call option for worldwide license to
the programme under certain conditions.
Under the original agreement, Ipsen bought the rights to
fipamezole outside the United States for an upfront payment of
13 million euros ($17 million).
Santhera is now focusing on its main product Catena,
currently available in Canada to treat Friedreich's Ataxia, an
inherited disease that causes progressive damage to the nervous
system.
That drug is now also under review in Europe for the
treatment of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, an inherited
form of vision loss.
($1 = 0.7665 euro)
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Dan Lalor)