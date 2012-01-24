* Ipsen returning worldwide rights of fipamezole to Santhera

ZURICH, Jan 24 Swiss drugmaker Santhera has regained worldwide rights to a Parkinson's Disease drug from French peer Ipsen, which is itself focusing on its late-stage pipeline.

The move comes after Ipsen said last year it would concentrate its research and development on peptides and toxins as it seeks to more than double sales and triple operating profit by 2020.

Santhera's fipamezole, being developed to treat dyskinesia in Parkinson's Disease, is about to move into late-stage trials and the group will now look for other partners, a spokesman said.

Santhera shares were up 0.8 percent at 0812 GMT on Tuesday, while Ipsen shares were 0.4 percent weaker.

Ipsen is returning the rights to fipamezole to Santhera for countries outside North America and Japan in exchange for milestone payments and royalties based on future partnering and commercial success of the treatment, the two groups said.

Ipsen will also keep a call option for worldwide license to the programme under certain conditions.

Under the original agreement, Ipsen bought the rights to fipamezole outside the United States for an upfront payment of 13 million euros ($17 million).

Santhera is now focusing on its main product Catena, currently available in Canada to treat Friedreich's Ataxia, an inherited disease that causes progressive damage to the nervous system.

That drug is now also under review in Europe for the treatment of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, an inherited form of vision loss. ($1 = 0.7665 euro) (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Dan Lalor)