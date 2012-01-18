Jan 19 Australian energy firm Santos said its production fell 9 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier and it maintained its forecast for 2012 production.

Santos said production was 11.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in the three months to December, bringing 2011 output to 47.2 mmboe, down 5 percent from 2010.

Santos had forecast 2011 output in a 47 to 50 mmboe range.

For 2012, Santos forecast 51 to 55 mmboe and capital expenditure to be around A$3.75 billion, as stated in November.

December quarter natural gas, ethane and LNG production was 15 percent lower than the previous quarter, partly due to adverse weather reducing well connections in the Cooper Basin. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)