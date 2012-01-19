* Dec qtr production 11.7 mmboe, 2011 output at low end of f'cast

* Sees 2012 production at 51-55 mmboe, capex around A$3.75 bln

* Shares little moved in early trade (Adds Gladstone LNG project still on schedule, details)

Jan 19 Australian energy firm Santos said its production fell 9 percent in the fourth quarter and it maintained its forecast for 2012 production.

Santos said production was 11.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in the three months to December, bringing 2011 output to 47.2 mmboe, down 5 percent from 2010, but sales revenue was up 14 percent to A$2.5 billion ($2.6 billion) in 2011.

Santos had forecast 2011 output in a 47 to 50 mmboe range.

For 2012, Santos forecast 51 to 55 mmboe and capital expenditure to be around A$3.75 billion, as stated in November.

December quarter natural gas, ethane and LNG production was 15 percent lower than the previous quarter, partly due to adverse weather reducing well connections in the Cooper Basin.

Santos' Gladstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Australia's Queensland state is progressing well and is still on schedule to deliver its first LNG cargo in 2015, despite a slowdown in drilling due to wet weather, the company said.

The Exxon-operated PNG LNG, in which Santos holds a 13.5 percent stake is also on schedule for first LNG delivery in 2014.

Santos shares were flat at A$13.20 at 0116 GMT, off lows below A$11 touched in October. ($1 = 0.9629 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)