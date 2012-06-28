* Project needs extra $2.5 bln to drill for more gas by 2015

* Analysts say disappointing drilling results to blame

* Cost hike underlines challenges facing CSG to LNG projects

* Santos says can fund its $750 mln share

* More cost blow-outs could be ahead for Santos and rivals

By Rebekah Kebede

PERTH, June 28 Santos hiked the cost of its Gladstone LNG project on Thursday by over 15 percent to $18.5 billion, saying it needs to drill 300 more wells to find gas for a planned 2015 start-up, underlining hurdles facing Australia's coal seam gas industry.

Shares in Santos, the second of three coal seam gas-to-liquefied natural gas (CSG to LNG) projects to announce a big cost hike, fell 5 percent as the news raised concerns it may scramble to find gas that has already been pre-sold to customers.

Energy firms kicked off $50 billion of CSG to LNG projects in Australia less than two years ago, but industry experts have flagged that plans are running off track due to disappointing drilling results, which have led to rising costs.

"My take is that they are short of gas and the rumours have been flying thick and fast for a year that these plants are going to be short of gas," said Peter Strachan, an analyst with Stock Analysis in Perth.

Coal seam gas operators are aiming to drill tens of thousands of wells targeting methane held in coal beds, which is then converted to LNG.

Santos had so far drilled 450 wells out of a planned 1,000 before it ships its first LNG cargo, but given permitting delays and a rate of 150 wells a year its plan seemed optimistic, said Neil Beveridge, an analyst with Bernstein Research in Hong Kong.

"The greatest risk for Gladstone LNG is failure to meet gas targets which will result in purchase of shortfall LNG to meet contractual requirements," Beveridge said in a note.

"We expect Santos will announce further capex increases and will be forced to purchase additional third party gas to avoid severe penalties on failure to meet LNG targets."

Like most LNG developments, much of Gladstone LNG's gas is already sold into long-term oil-linked contracts which the project is now under pressure to deliver.

"DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY"

Santos said the extra $2.5 billion for Gladstone had been slated for after 2015, but was being brought forward in order to drill the 300 extra wells before the end of 2015.

It expected to ramp up drilling to more than 200 wells a year from next year.

"It's important to stress that this additional capex is not a result of a significant cost overrun or any major scope changes in the project. Our life of project cost assumptions are consistent with what we had at our final investment decision," Santos Chief Executive David Knox told reporters by phone.

Knox said about 10 percent of the cost increase was due to a combination of cost and scope changes in the project, with 90 percent of the cost increase a result of pushing parts of the project development forward.

The company has not published figures on capital expenditures for the life of the project and Knox said future capex would likely depend on gas field productivity.

"There will be expenditure beyond 2015 ... there is a degree of uncertainty around that and really ultimately it's going to depend on the performance of our underpinning fields, Fairview and Roma," Knox said.

Productivity at the Fairview gas field was improving, Knox said, but output at the Roma field would not be known until it started production in about 18 months.

Moving some of the planned drilling forward could provide the company with opportunities to produce and sell more cargoes to its customers during the plant's ramp-up period, he said.

CUSTOMER CONTRACTS

Malaysia's state-run oil company Petronas and South Korea's Korea Gas Corp, who are also equity partners in the project, have both committed to 20 year LNG supply contracts and will buy a total of 7 million tonnes of the 7.8 million tonnes the plant will produce per year.

Santos's cost blowout follows an announcement earlier this year by BG Group that its rival Queensland Curtis Island LNG project would face a 36 percent cost increase to $20.4 billion, citing regulatory costs, some changes to the project, and a stronger Australian dollar.

Analysts expect a third project, Origin Energy's Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) to face cost increases to its development as well.

Australian producers are also under pressure from abundant U.S. shale gas which could soon provide cheap competition.

Santos said it would be able to fund its $750 million share of the extra spending and had no need or plan to raise additional debt or equity for Gladstone LNG or any other of its approved projects.

It reaffirmed it expects to spend A$3.75 billion ($3.78 billion) in capital in 2012.

The Gladstone LNG project is 30 percent owned by Santos. Malaysia's Petronas and France's Total each own 27.5 percent and Korea Gas Corp owns 15 percent.