MELBOURNE Dec 9 Santos shares slid to a decade low after Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating and warned a further downgrade was possible if oil prices fell further or the company faced delays or cost overruns on its main gas project.

In the agency's first energy company downgrade globally since revising its oil and gas price outlook last week, S&P cut Santos' corporate rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' on Monday.

The move reflected the oil price dive and Santos' A$2.7 billion ($2.2 billion) capital spending plan for 2015, as it completes its key growth project, the $18.5 billion Gladstone liquefied natural gas (GLNG) project.

"We kept the outlook on negative reflecting our view that there is a risk of a prolonged period of weak oil prices, which will hinder the recovery of Santos' credit metrics in 2016," S&P analyst Craig Parker told analysts and reporters on a conference call.

Santos shares fell a further 10 percent on Tuesday, taking the stock to a 10-year low at A$7.46. The stock has halved since June, while benchmark Brent crude has plunged 43 percent over the same period.

Brent is already 18 percent below S&P's revised assumption of an average $80 for 2015, and markets are expecting prices to drop further.

While analysts have said Santos needs to strengthen its balance sheet, the company scrapped plans last week to raise 1 billion euros through an issue of hybrids, and said it would focus instead on cutting costs.

It has yet to outline how and said on Tuesday the rating cut had not hurt its financial position.

"Santos has a robust funding position, with approximately A$2 billion in cash and undrawn debt facilities available as at 30 November 2014," Chief Financial Officer Andrew Seaton said in a statement.

Seaton said last week Santos was not considering raising funds through a share sale, but analysts said the company should shore up its funding against collapsing oil prices.

"Our view is Santos needs to raise equity and it needs to do it decisively and on a large scale - $2 billion-plus," said Credit Suisse analyst Mark Samter.

"It might cap the upside, but it certainly mitigates some pretty profound downside risk." ($1 = 1.2115 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)