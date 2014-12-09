MELBOURNE Dec 9 Santos shares slid to a decade
low after Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating and warned a
further downgrade was possible if oil prices fell further or the
company faced delays or cost overruns on its main gas project.
In the agency's first energy company downgrade globally
since revising its oil and gas price outlook last week, S&P cut
Santos' corporate rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' on Monday.
The move reflected the oil price dive and Santos' A$2.7
billion ($2.2 billion) capital spending plan for 2015, as it
completes its key growth project, the $18.5 billion Gladstone
liquefied natural gas (GLNG) project.
"We kept the outlook on negative reflecting our view that
there is a risk of a prolonged period of weak oil prices, which
will hinder the recovery of Santos' credit metrics in 2016," S&P
analyst Craig Parker told analysts and reporters on a conference
call.
Santos shares fell a further 10 percent on Tuesday, taking
the stock to a 10-year low at A$7.46. The stock has halved since
June, while benchmark Brent crude has plunged 43 percent
over the same period.
Brent is already 18 percent below S&P's revised assumption
of an average $80 for 2015, and markets are expecting prices to
drop further.
While analysts have said Santos needs to strengthen its
balance sheet, the company scrapped plans last week to raise 1
billion euros through an issue of hybrids, and said it would
focus instead on cutting costs.
It has yet to outline how and said on Tuesday the rating cut
had not hurt its financial position.
"Santos has a robust funding position, with approximately
A$2 billion in cash and undrawn debt facilities available as at
30 November 2014," Chief Financial Officer Andrew Seaton said in
a statement.
Seaton said last week Santos was not considering raising
funds through a share sale, but analysts said the company should
shore up its funding against collapsing oil prices.
"Our view is Santos needs to raise equity and it needs to do
it decisively and on a large scale - $2 billion-plus," said
Credit Suisse analyst Mark Samter.
"It might cap the upside, but it certainly mitigates some
pretty profound downside risk."
($1 = 1.2115 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)