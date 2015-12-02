* Citi, Deutsche, UBS to auction leftover shares
MELBOURNE Dec 2 Santos Ltd retail
investors took up 57 percent of their entitlements in a A$1.35
billion ($987 million) share offer, the oil and gas producer
said on Wednesday, better than the one-third uptake some media
reports had flagged as energy prices remain weak.
The sale to retail investors was part of a A$2.5 billion
entitlement offer announced in November after Santos snubbed a
takeover proposal and sold some assets to cut debt and prepare
for a prolonged period of weak oil prices.
The offer was fully underwritten by Citi, Deutsche
Bank and UBS, who will put the remaining
shares up for auction, due to be completed before the market
opens on Thursday.
Institutions last month took up 86 percent of their
entitlements in the earlier leg of the offer which raised A$1.17
billion. The unsold shares from that offer were sold off at
A$4.60 a share, a premium to the entitlement offer price of
A$3.85.
"The results of the...offer demonstrate recognition from
shareholders of the long-term value in Santos and their support
for the initiatives the company has taken to substantially
strengthen its balance sheet," Executive Chairman Peter Coates
said in a statement.
The Australian Financial Review newspaper had said there had
been talk the underwriters were left holding between A$900
million and A$1 billion worth of shares in the retail offer.
The A$3.85 offer price was pitched at a massive 35 percent
discount to Santos' closing price before it was announced.
Santos shares last traded at A$4.06, down 43 percent this
year and well below the A$6.88 a share offered by its jilted
suitor Scepter, a fund backed by Brunei and United Arab Emirates
royals.
($1 = 1.3678 Australian dollars)
