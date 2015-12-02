MELBOURNE Dec 3 Santos Ltd shares,
unwanted by its retail investors, were sold on Thursday to
institutions at a small premium to the offer price and its last
closing price in a small show of faith in the battered stock.
The shares were leftover from a A$1.35 billion ($986
million) offer, in which its retail investors took up just over
half of their entitlements to buy one new share at A$3.85 for
every 1.7 shares they owned.
The remaining shares were sold at A$4.10 a piece, compared
with Santos' last trade at A$4.06.
"We are confident the Entitlement Offer, along with our
other capital initiatives, will drive better returns for
shareholders by substantially strengthening our financial
position," Executive Chairman Peter Coates said in a statement.
Santos raised a total A$3.5 billion through the entitlement
offer, the sale of new shares to Chinese private equity firm
Hony Capital and the sale of some assets to pay down debt and
shore itself up against weak oil prices after snubbing a A$7.1
billion takeover proposal last month.
Institutions last month took up 86 percent of their
entitlements in the earlier leg of the offer, which was fully
underwritten by Citi, Deutsche Bank and UBS
. The 14 percent of unwanted shares from that offer
were sold off at A$4.60 a share.
Santos shares last traded at A$4.06, down 43 percent this
year and well below the A$6.88 a share offered by its jilted
suitor Scepter, a fund backed by Brunei and United Arab Emirates
royals.
($1 = 1.3691 Australian dollars)
