MELBOURNE, Oct 22 Embattled Australian oil and
gas producer Santos Ltd said on Thursday it has
rejected a A$7.1 billion ($5.1 billion) takeover proposal from a
fund backed by the ruling families of Brunei and the United Arab
Emirates.
Santos effectively put itself on the block in August,
looking to sell assets in a race to cut its A$8.8 billion net
debt as its Gladstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project begins
operations amid a sharp slump in oil prices.
It said the bid from Bermuda-headquartered Scepter, pitched
at a 26 percent premium to its last trade, was too cheap and
included conditions that would hurt Santos' consideration of
other alternatives in its asset sale process and a wider
strategic review.
"The Proposal is considered to be opportunistic in nature
and does not reflect the fair underlying asset value of the
company," Santos said in a statement to the Australian stock
exchange.
Santos shares jumped as much as 20 percent on news of the
bid, but are still worth only half as much as a year ago.
Scepter, with offices in New York, London and Beijing,
describes itself as a syndicate of ruling families, sovereign
wealth funds and ultra-high net worth industrialists who have
committed more than $14 billion to back large transactions.
Prince Abdul Ali Yil Kabier, a member of Brunei's ruling
royal family, is a founder and director of the firm alongside
financiar Rayo Withanage. Other directors include Brunei's
Prince Bahar Bin Jefri Bolkiah, the United Arab Emirates' Sheikh
Juma al Maktoum, former HSBC chairman John Bond and former U.S.
ambassador to Qatar Patrick Theros.
Incorporated this year, the management team is made up of
several former directors of Blackstone Advisory Partners in
Asia.
Santos' spokesman declined to comment on what other
alternatives the company was considering. Santos received the
Scepter bid on Oct. 20,
The oil and gas producer has stakes in oil and gas
production in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and
Vietnam, with the jewel in its crown considered to be its 13.5
percent stake in the Papua New Guinea LNG project.
Analysts have said that stake alone could be worth more than
A$5 billion, based on the value implied in a recent takeover bid
by Woodside Petroleum for Oil Search Ltd, a
bigger stakeholder in PNG LNG.
($1 = 1.3866 Australian dollars)
