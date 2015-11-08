MELBOURNE Nov 9 Santos Ltd's rebuffed
suitor, Scepter, is likely to walk away after Santos opted to
sell A$500 million ($351 million) in new shares to a Chinese
private equity firm at well below Scepter's offer price, a
source familiar with Scepter's thinking said on Monday.
Santos, an oil and gas production company, last month
rejected an A$7.1 billion takeover proposal from Scepter, a fund
backed by the royal families of Brunei and the United Arab
Emirates, saying the offer of A$6.88 a share was too cheap.
($1 = 1.4229 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Peter Cooney)