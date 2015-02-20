MELBOURNE Feb 20 Santos Ltd and its
partners have appointed Goldman Sachs to run the sale of the gas
pipeline supplying their Gladstone liquefied natural gas plant,
on the heels of BG Group's $5 billion sale of its
Queensland gas pipeline, Santos' chief said on Friday.
There had been questions over whether Santos' joint venture
partners would be willing to sell, but Santos Managing Director
David Knox said the partners were now "fully engaged".
"We will progress this during 2015," he told analysts after
reporting a 6 percent rise in annual underlying profit.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)