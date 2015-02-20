MELBOURNE Feb 20 Santos Ltd and its partners have appointed Goldman Sachs to run the sale of the gas pipeline supplying their Gladstone liquefied natural gas plant, on the heels of BG Group's $5 billion sale of its Queensland gas pipeline, Santos' chief said on Friday.

There had been questions over whether Santos' joint venture partners would be willing to sell, but Santos Managing Director David Knox said the partners were now "fully engaged".

"We will progress this during 2015," he told analysts after reporting a 6 percent rise in annual underlying profit.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)