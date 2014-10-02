BRIEF-Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology scraps share private placement
April 18 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd
Oct 2 Sanwil Holding SA :
* Says following resolution passed on its EGM, the company will increase its capital by no more than 5,010,549 zlotys by issuing no more than 8,350,915 series E shares by Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
April 18 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 30.9 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($275.98 million)