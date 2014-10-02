Oct 2 Sanwil Holding SA :

* Says following resolution passed on its EGM, the company will increase its capital by no more than 5,010,549 zlotys by issuing no more than 8,350,915 series E shares by Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

