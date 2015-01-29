BRIEF-Treasure Q1 operating profit slightly up at $11.8 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 29 Sanxiang Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to fall 72.1 percent y/y at about 134 million yuan ($21.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Djedu3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2466 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 10 Qatar has not asked German financial watchdog Bafin for approval to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank, two financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.