BEIJING Oct 30 Construction equipment maker
Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd reported a 54.3 percent
year-on-year fall in its third-quarter net profit, hit by fierce
competition in its oversupplied home market China.
Sany, one of China's biggest construction machinery
manufacturers, said net profit fell to 326.4 million yuan
($53.58 million) in the June-to-September quarter from 714.2
million yuan a year earlier, according to a filing with the
Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
For the first nine months, Sany said net profits were down
49.3 percent to 2.98 billion yuan ($489.31 million) from 5.87
billion yuan a year earlier.
Sany competes with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and
Technology Co Ltd for the top spot in the
world's biggest construction machinery market China.
Both firms have seen profits decline since 2012 as Chinese
construction equipment makers wrestle with the supply glut left
in the wake of Beijing's 4 trillion yuan ($656.79 billion)
stimulus program.
Sany's Shanghai-listed shares, which have fallen 45 percent
from their February highs, closed up 1.42 percent ahead of the
release of its earnings, compared with a 1.48 percent climb of
the benchmark index.
($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller Editing by Miral
Fahmy)