* Outlook overshadowed by high receivables, inventories
* Sany's Shanghai-listed shares fall nearly 3 percent
By Alison Leung
HONG KONG, Aug 31 China excavator maker Sany
Heavy Industry Co Ltd missed forecasts with a 28
percent fall in second-quarter net profit, its biggest quarterly
profit drop since 2008, as the country's economic slowdown led
to a jump in unpaid bills.
The outlook for the industry is further clouded by a
mountain of unsold equipment left over after a four-year boom
fuelled by China's massive 2008 stimulus programme and intense
competition.
"Sany has been doing better than the market but the
headwinds are enormous," said Julian Bu of Jefferies & Co.
"High receivables has been a big issue for the industry. If
companies cannot collect money from their sales, it is going to
be a worry to investors."
Sany, which competes with Caterpillar and Japan's
Komatsu Ltd, posted a net profit of 2.4 billion yuan
($371.7 million) for the three months ended in June, based on
Reuters calculations.
That was some 12 percent lower than an average forecast from
four analysts polled by Reuters.
Sany's receivables of 22.9 billion yuan at the end of June
were more than double those of 11.3 billion yuan at end-2011.
The result is a marked change in fortunes for Sany, which
under the helm of Chairman Liang Wengen, China's second-richest
man according to Forbes, had seen net profit had jumped
sevenfold in the past three years and make it the nation's
biggest excavator maker by volume.
Shanghai-listed shares in Sany were down nearly 3 percent
after the results and have dropped around 19 percent so far this
year. The Shanghai market was flat.
China, the world's largest construction market, has lost
steam since the second half of 2011, with the country's economic
growth rate slowing to 7.6 percent in the last quarter, the
slowest pace in more than three years.
The slowdown has even prompted global leader Caterpillar Inc
to start exporting Chinese-made machinery to the Middle
East and Africa.
But China's construction machinery market has likely
bottomed out and is expected to recover in 2013, said Pius
Cheng, an analyst at ICBC.
He also noted that Sany had not had the same access to
better quality customers as state-backed Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Science and Technology Co Ltd , with which
it competes in concrete-related machinery.
Zoomlion reported a 22 percent rise in first-half net profit
on Thursday, sending its shares 3.3 percent higher.
For the first-half, Sany's net profit fell 13 percent to 5.2
billion yuan.
Overseas sales for Sany, which bought German concrete pump
maker Putzmeister Holding earlier this year, nearly tripled to
in the first half while domestic sales fell 3.9 percent.
($1 = 6.3496 Chinese yuan)
