* Construction equipment firm interested in TSE listing-source

* Sany has not yet chosen underwriters, nothing concrete-source

* TSE has 11 foreign firms listed; down from peak of 127 in 1991 (Updates with own sourcing, adds Sany PR's comments)

By Nathan Layne and Elzio Barreto

TOKYO/HONG KONG, March 13 China's Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd has shown interest in a possible listing in Tokyo, a source in the financial industry with knowledge of the matter said, in a move that could help the construction equipment maker make inroads in the Japan market.

Talk of a potential listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange comes as Sany revives plans to go public in Hong Kong on the back of a resurgent stock market. Sany had originally planned to raise as much as $3.3 billion in a Hong Kong offering in September before market turmoil prompted it to shelve the deal.

The source described Sany's interest in a Tokyo offering as preliminary, noting that the company had not chosen underwriters. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing about the possible deal has been made public.

An executive in Sany's public relations department said that China's largest construction equipment maker has no plans to list in Tokyo.

"This is not the case, but if we do (plan to list) we will definitely make an announcement," said the executive, who declined to give his name.

The Tokyo bourse as a policy does not comment on individual firms.

Sany shares were flat in Shanghai trading by noon on Tuesday.

REVERSING A SLIDE

Luring Sany would breathe some life into Tokyo's efforts to reverse the slide in the number of foreign firms trading on the exchange. Currently there are only 11 non-Japanese companies listed, down from a peak of 127 two decades ago.

Sany is controlled by China's richest man, Liang Wengen. It ranks as China's largest construction equipment maker and seventh in the world, and is often referred to as the Chinese version of Caterpillar, the U.S.-based industry leader.

News of the possible listing was first reported by the Yomiuri newspaper, which said Sany's motive was to raise its profile in Japan to help it build out its business in the world's third-largest economy, where Komatsu, the world's No.2 construction equipment maker, is a competitor.

Sany donated a truck-mounted concrete pump worth about $1 million and dispatched 3 engineers to Japan last year to help it tackle the crisis at the Fukushima nuclear plant, according to the company's website.

In trying to attract foreign listings, the Tokyo bourse has put much of its focus on big Asian countries like China and South Korea. As part of those efforts its sales force has talked with executives at Sany, another source with knowledge of the matter said.

But the Tokyo bourse has not received any indication that Sany intends to list on the Tokyo bourse, the source said.

"Companies will often talk about listing first in Hong Kong and then maybe in Tokyo but that can just be lip-service and in reality that may never happen," the source said. (Additional reporting by James Topham and Nobuhiro Kubo in Tokyo and Jenny Su in Beijing; Editing by Joseph Radford and Muralikumar Anantharaman)