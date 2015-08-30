BEIJING Aug 30 Major Chinese construction
machinery maker Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd on Sunday
reported a 75.6 percent fall in its first half earnings amid a
sustained downturn of the domestic market.
Net income in January-June came to 334.8 million yuan
($52.42 million), compared with 1.4 billion yuan a year earlier,
according to a stock exchange filing.
Encouraged to expand after Beijing fired up a $644 billion
stimulus package in 2008, Chinese heavy equipment makers are
stuck with a glut of unsold equipment, factories they do not
need and tumbling earnings.
Even the $40 billion infrastructure investments pledged by
the government across central, west and south Asia to as far as
Greece, Russia and Oman were not a quick fix for their troubles.
Sany's shares closed up 7.8 percent on Friday, leading a 4.9
percent gain of the benchmark index.
($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi)
