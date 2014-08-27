BRIEF-Cloetta says has completed acquisition of Candyking
* Cloetta says has completed the acquisition of Candyking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
Aug 27 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd
* Says H1 returns to profit at 179.06 million yuan (29.15 million US dollar) versus net loss of 38.04 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rzp8hA
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Cloetta says has completed the acquisition of Candyking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Q1 profit before tax from continuing operations of 3.39 billion naira versus 1.63 billion naira year ago