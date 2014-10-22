CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Emirates reduces flights on five U.S. routes as restrictions hit demand
* Trump's executive orders deterred some Middle East travellers
Oct 22 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for its share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uDBQaL
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Trump's executive orders deterred some Middle East travellers
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.