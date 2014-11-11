SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazilian sugar and ethanol
milling group São Martinho SA posted a profit of
115.2 million reais ($45 million) in its second quarter, up 89
percent from a year earlier helped by the sale of agribusiness
assets, the company said.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, debt and
amortization (EBITDA) rose nearly 8 percent to 256.9 million
reais, São Martinho said in a statement on Monday.
This plus the one-off sale of the company's Agropecuaria Boa
Vista assets announced in May helped boost gains.
The group's crushing of sugar cane for the first six months
of the April-March cane harvest season was up 30 percent at 15
million tonnes, which represents 77 percent of São Martinho's
guidance for the 2014/2015 crop year.
The company said it produced 987,000 tonnes of sugar, 29
percent more than in the first six months of last year.
Ethanol output by the group in the first half of the harvest
season was up 39 percent to 642 million liters. The improved
output was helped by increased stakes that São Martinho took in
the Nova Fronteira and Santa Cruz mills this year.
The company also boosted its earnings by selling 507,000
megawatt-hours from April through September, an increase of 80
percent from the same six months last year. Brazil's growing
energy crisis due to drought over the main hydroelectric
reservoirs have caused spot energy rates to climb to near record
levels since February.
The more advanced cane mills burn leftover bagasse, or cane
stalks, in biomass thermoelectric plants after they have pressed
the sugary juices out of the cane to make sugar and ethanol.
Sales of sugar were down nearly 16 percent at 249.8 million
reais from a year ago as the company is following the industry
trend of stocking the sweetener on expectations of selling it in
future months at higher prices.
Sugar stocks at the company are up 83 percent from Sept. 30
last year at 357,737 tonnes.
($1 = 2.55 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Jason Neely)