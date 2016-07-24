SAO TOME, July 24 A Sao Tome and Principe court
ruled on Sunday that the island nation's presidential election
will go to a second round between incumbent Manuel Pinto da
Costa and ex-speaker of parliament Evaristo Carvalho.
In provisional results from elections held last Sunday,
Carvalho looked to have won with 50.1 percent of votes, with De
Costa coming second with 24.8 percent.
But the supreme court overturned them, saying the electoral
commission should have waited for results from a town, Maria
Louise, that voted on Wednesday, and for results from the
diaspora. When factored in, they left Carvalho just shy of the
50 percent needed for an outright win, it said.
The run-off will take place on August 7.
The small island nation located in the Gulf of Guinea is a
former colony of Portugal and has a semi-presidential system.
The prime minister heads the government but the president is
more than a figure head, wielding considerable executive power
over matters such as security.
The country has 19 oil blocks in its exclusive economic zone
and an additional joint exploration zone with Nigeria, but it is
yet to find any commercially viable oil.
