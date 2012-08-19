FRANKFURT Aug 19 German software company SAP
is considering further acquisitions after having
bought U.S.-based Ariba for $4.3 billion in May, its co-chief
executive told a German paper.
"Further acquisitions are possible," Jim Hagemann Snabe told
Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview to be published in its
Monday edition. "Our long-term growth should come two-thirds
from our own reserves and one-third from acquisitions."
He said though, that there were no concrete plans at present
for any purchases.
Hagemann Snabe also said the company, the world's largest
maker of business software, was on track to meet its targets for
the year.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Bernard Orr)