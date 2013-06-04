MANNHEIM, Germany, June 4 German business
software maker SAP said more than 1,500 customers are
using its HANA tool, which helps firms analyse large amounts of
data, up from over 1,300 customers at the end of the first
quarter.
"Since the launch in 2011, we have taken in more than 600
million euros ($782 million) in revenue with SAP HANA alone,"
SAP co-chief Jim Hagemann Snabe told the company's annual
meeting of shareholders.
Users of the tool include the German Football Association,
Bosch, Siemens Home Appliances and Deloitte.
SAP expects HANA to generate 650-700 million euros in
revenues this year, up from 392 million last year, but still a
fraction of total sales, which were 16 billion euros last year.
SAP is also betting on faster growing, web-based software
products that are less vulnerable to the economic downturn as
there are no upfront costs for programme licences, hardware or
installation.
With these so called cloud-based services, which deliver
products via the Internet from remote data centres, SAP hopes to
generate 2 billion euros in sales by 2015, about 10 percent of
the group's total expected revenue of more than 20 billion.
SAP co-chief Bill McDermott told shareholders the company
was well on its way to achieving that target.
With the cloud services market forecast to grow 18.5 percent
this year to $131 billion worldwide, according to research firm
Gartner, competition is fierce and software firms face a
challenge to adapt.
SAP last year splashed out $7.7 billion to buy
Internet-based computing companies Ariba and SuccessFactors.
This year revenues from cloud services will approach 1
billion euros.
SAP faces competition in Internet-based software from IBM
and Oracle and nimbler rivals like
Salesforce.com Inc and Workday Inc.